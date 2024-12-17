Police bust money-laundering operation in Nonthaburi

Cybercrime police arrested a Malaysian man and his Thai wife on Tuesday for allegedly running a money-laundering operation for certain gambling websites and call centre gangs.

The couple was arrested at a luxury house inside a housing estate on Ratchapruek Road in Nonthaburi. The names of the two suspects have not yet been released.

The arrest by officers from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau came after police searched seven houses in Bangkok and adjacent provinces, including the one where the couple was arrested in Nonthaburi.

At the Nonthaburi house, police seized 4 million baht in cash, some expensive Buddha amulets, luxury watches and bags.