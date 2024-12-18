Hospitals on Thailand’s western border facing dwindling resources

The Facebook page Drama-addict has highlighted concerns raised by medical personnel at Thai border hospitals regarding the increasing number of foreign nationals crossing the border, particularly to give birth, and taking advantage of Thailand's healthcare system.

Many are aware of the “Stateless Persons and Individuals with Unclear Legal Status” rights, which allow them to receive free medical treatment through a fund designed to cover such expenses.

This situation has significant repercussions for Thai citizens, who face reduced access to healthcare as overburdened border hospitals struggle with shortages of medical personnel and resources. These hospitals have also accrued billions of baht in debt from unpaid medical bills by foreign patients.