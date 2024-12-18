Bangkok-Hong Kong world’s 7th busiest flight route in 2024

Bangkok-Hong Kong emerged as the world’s seventh busiest international route this year, according to a ranking published by OAG, a UK-based global travel data provider.

The Hong Kong-Taipei route topped the list, which ranks flight routes by seat numbers provided by OAG’s Global Airline Schedules Data, with 6.78 million seats recorded this year.

In second place is Cairo-Jeddah at 5.46 million seats, followed by Seoul (Incheon)-Tokyo (Narita) at 5.41 million, Kuala Lumpur-Singapore at 5.38 million, Seoul (Incheon)-Osaka at 4.98 million, and Dubai-Riyadh at 4.3 million.

Bangkok-Hong Kong was in seventh place with 4.2 million seats this year. This number is 23% higher than the previous year but still 19% lower than before the Covid-19 outbreak.

From eighth to 10th places were: Jakarta-Singapore (4.06 million), Bangkok-Singapore (4.03 million), and New York (JFK)-Heathrow (4.01 million).

With seven out of the top 10 routes in Asia, OAG said Asian flight routes have enjoyed increasing seats from the previous year, signifying a continued recovery in the airline industry in this region. However, most flights are still not able to reach the number they achieved before the Covid-19 outbreak, it said.