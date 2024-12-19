1 Thai citizen confirmed dead, 3 injured in Vanuatu earthquake

A Thai national died and three others were injured when a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the outskirts of the Vanuatu capital of Port Vila on Tuesday afternoon.
The subsequent 5.5-magnitude aftershock sparked landslides, causing significant damage to vehicles and buildings. The Port Vila International Airport was closed temporarily due to damage to the runway.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura confirmed the casualties and said the Thai government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
The Embassy of Thailand in the Australian capital of Canberra, which oversees Vanuatu, has been in contact with representatives of the Thai community and is coordinating with the Consular Department to contact relatives of the deceased.
The embassy said it will continue working with local authorities to proceed with the necessary procedures. Additionally, the embassy has learned that the three injured Thai citizens were in good condition and recovering.
About 40 Thais are living in Vanuatu and many have returned to Thailand for the holiday period. At present, there are no issues related to food and water shortages, though the embassy said it will continue monitoring the situation and provide assistance to the Thai community.