1 Thai citizen confirmed dead, 3 injured in Vanuatu earthquake

Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura confirmed the casualties and said the Thai government extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Embassy of Thailand in the Australian capital of Canberra, which oversees Vanuatu, has been in contact with representatives of the Thai community and is coordinating with the Consular Department to contact relatives of the deceased.

The embassy said it will continue working with local authorities to proceed with the necessary procedures. Additionally, the embassy has learned that the three injured Thai citizens were in good condition and recovering.