Thailand on alert after first severe case of avian influenza in US

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) under the Ministry of Public Health has issued an alert after confirmation of the first severe case of avian influenza H5N1 in the United States.
Officials urge Thai citizens returning from affected areas to report any symptoms within 14 days.
On Saturday, Dr Panumas Yanwateesakul, director general of the DDC, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had reported the case on December 18. The 65-year-old patient in the state of Louisiana, who had underlying health conditions, is receiving intensive-care treatment for severe respiratory complications.
"This marks the 61st cumulative case of human avian influenza and is the first instance linked to infection from a back-yard flock of poultry," Dr Panumas said. "The patient had direct contact with sick and dead birds on their property."
Preliminary genetic analysis indicates that the H5N1 virus detected in the patient belongs to the D1.1 gene group, which has been circulating among wild birds and poultry in the United States.
"Avian influenza is primarily a zoonotic disease, primarily affecting poultry," Panumas explained. "While recent cases have been observed in mammals such as pigs and dairy cows in the United States, human-to-human transmission has not been reported."
Thailand is taking extensive measures to prevent and control avian-influenza outbreaks. The Department of Livestock, alongside the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Species, is closely monitoring the situation and regularly exchanging information.
A comprehensive joint drill plan is in place for agencies managing both human and animal health, along with operational manuals for medical personnel dealing with potential avian-influenza cases.
The International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine Checkpoint has implemented surveillance measures for international travellers, ensuring that sufficient materials and equipment are on hand for the prevention, control, and treatment of avian influenza.
"As of now, Thailand has not reported any new cases of avian influenza since the last human case in 2006," Panumas confirmed.
He cautioned that people travelling from regions affected by avian influenza who exhibit respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, shortness of breath, or conjunctivitis should seek immediate medical attention and disclose their travel history.
In addition, he urged the public to consume only thoroughly cooked poultry, eggs, and dairy products, while avoiding contact with sick or dead poultry, pigs, or dairy cows.
He said, "At this stage, anyone coming into contact with poultry, pigs or dairy cows should wear masks and gloves, and wash their hands thoroughly after each interaction. Farmers should report large numbers of sick or dead poultry to local livestock authorities immediately."
Individuals working closely with poultry and health-care workers should receive influenza vaccinations.
Panumas noted, "While vaccines may not prevent avian flu, they can mitigate the risk of severe influenza, help prevent coinfection, and diminish the potential emergence of severe hybrid strains."
He also highlighted that Thailand has the capability to produce its own influenza vaccines, which would reduce dependency on foreign imports and bolster national vaccine security in the event of an avian-flu pandemic.
For further inquiries, the public can contact the Department of Disease Control hotline at 1422.