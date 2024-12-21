Thailand on alert after first severe case of avian influenza in US

Preliminary genetic analysis indicates that the H5N1 virus detected in the patient belongs to the D1.1 gene group, which has been circulating among wild birds and poultry in the United States.

"Avian influenza is primarily a zoonotic disease, primarily affecting poultry," Panumas explained. "While recent cases have been observed in mammals such as pigs and dairy cows in the United States, human-to-human transmission has not been reported."

Thailand is taking extensive measures to prevent and control avian-influenza outbreaks. The Department of Livestock, alongside the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Species, is closely monitoring the situation and regularly exchanging information.

A comprehensive joint drill plan is in place for agencies managing both human and animal health, along with operational manuals for medical personnel dealing with potential avian-influenza cases.

The International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine Checkpoint has implemented surveillance measures for international travellers, ensuring that sufficient materials and equipment are on hand for the prevention, control, and treatment of avian influenza.