Getting even colder: Upper Thailand\'s temperature drops by another 2°C

The Meteorological Department forecasts for December 22, 2024 , that a moderate cold air mass will extend to cover the northeastern region and is expected to spread over the northern, central, Bangkok Metropolitan Region, as well as the eastern region soon.

This will result in cooler weather and strong winds in upper Thailand, with temperatures dropping by 1–2 degrees Celsius. The northeastern and northern regions will experience cool to cold weather.

The central region, including Bangkok Metropolitan , as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, will have cool mornings. On mountaintops and highlands, the weather will range from cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.