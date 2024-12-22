Getting even colder: Upper Thailand\'s temperature drops by another 2°C

The Meteorological Department forecasts for December 22, 2024 , that a moderate cold air mass will extend to cover the northeastern region and is expected to spread over the northern, central, Bangkok Metropolitan Region, as well as the eastern region soon.
This will result in cooler weather and strong winds in upper Thailand, with temperatures dropping by 1–2 degrees Celsius. The northeastern and northern regions will experience cool to cold weather.
The central region, including Bangkok Metropolitan , as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, will have cool mornings. On mountaintops and highlands, the weather will range from cold to very cold, with frost in some areas.
Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health due to the cold conditions and to be cautious of fire hazards caused by the dry and windy weather.
For the southern region, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the south is of moderate strength, causing isolated thunderstorms in the lower south. Wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate.
Waves in the lower Gulf are around 2 metres high, 1–2 metres in the upper Gulf, and approximately 1 metre in the Andaman Sea, increasing to 1–2 metres offshore. Areas with thunderstorms may experience waves over 2 metres high. Mariners are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Dust and haze levels in upper Thailand are expected to remain moderate due to the prevailing winds and ventilation conditions.
Weather Forecast for Thailand
6am Sunday ( December 22 ) to 6am Monday ( December 23 )
Northern Region
Cool to cold weather with morning fog.
Minimum temperature: 15–18°C, Maximum temperature: 27–31°C.
On mountaintops: Cold to very cold, minimum temperature: 5–12°C, with frost in some areas.
Northeastern Region
Cool to cold weather with strong winds; temperatures will drop by another 1–2°C.
Minimum temperature: 11–17°C, Maximum temperature: 27–30°C.
On highlands: Cold to very cold, minimum temperature: 7–12°C.
Central Region
Cool weather with strong winds; slight further temperature drop.
Minimum temperature: 16–19°C, Maximum temperature: 29–31°C.
Eastern Region
Cool weather with strong winds; temperatures will drop by another 1–2°C.
Minimum temperature: 17–21°C, Maximum temperature: 30–32°C.
Southern Region (East Coast)
Upper areas: Cool mornings with strong winds, 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Minimum temperature: 17–25°C, Maximum temperature: 28–32°C.
Southern Region (West Coast)
10% chance of thunderstorms, mostly in Trang and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C, Maximum temperature: 31–34°C.
Bangkok Metropolitan Areas
Cool-weather with strong winds; slight further temperature drop.
Minimum temperature: 19–21°C, Maximum temperature: 29–32°C.