Tak health agencies on alert for cholera after two deaths in Myanmar

Initially, patients tested positive for cholera, he said, adding that 300 people who developed diarrhoea had been found this month. Of them, 56 were hospitalised and two had died, he said.

He added that Mae Ramat Hospital in Tak has supplied drugs and medical supplies to Shwe Kokko Hospital to help contain the spread of disease in the area.

Suphachok confirmed that local agencies in Tak have been instructed to monitor the situation and prepare for a possible outbreak of cholera, such as diagnosing samples from diarrhoea patients, preparing drugs and medical supplies, and boosting awareness among people.

District Public Health Offices have been instructed to inspect food outlets in communities, and inform networks to monitor the situation closely.