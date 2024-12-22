Provincial governors told to crack down on crimes against tourists

The Interior Ministry has instructed provincial governors nationwide to step up security for tourists from criminals, influential persons and unlawful tourism businesses that may take advantage of them.

A source at the ministry said that Industry permanent secretary Ansit Samphantharat had sent an urgent circular to provincial governors nationwide on Friday (December 20), ordering them to step up security for tourists in their provinces.

The order cited the resolution of the national tourism board on November 26 that ordered the Interior and Tourism and Sports ministries and the Royal Thai Police to integrate efforts and measures to increase security for tourists.