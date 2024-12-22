Provincial governors told to crack down on crimes against tourists

The Interior Ministry has instructed provincial governors nationwide to step up security for tourists from criminals, influential persons and unlawful tourism businesses that may take advantage of them.
A source at the ministry said that Industry permanent secretary Ansit Samphantharat had sent an urgent circular to provincial governors nationwide on Friday (December 20), ordering them to step up security for tourists in their provinces.
The order cited the resolution of the national tourism board on November 26 that ordered the Interior and Tourism and Sports ministries and the Royal Thai Police to integrate efforts and measures to increase security for tourists.
In his circular, Ansit handed down three measures for the provincial governors to implement urgently.
First, the governors must draft operational guidelines for protecting life and assets of tourists in their provinces from natural disasters, crimes, exploitation and abuse by influential persons.
The measures and guidelines must be drafted to respond to situations specific to the particular provinces, the circular said.
Second, the provincial governors must join hands with police, local administrations and civilian volunteers to create confidence for tourists that they will be safe in the provinces.
Third, the governors must launch awareness campaigns for tourist businesses, which have not been registered with the provincial administration or local administration, to register their businesses in accordance with the law. They include hotels, restaurants and souvenir shops.
The governors were also ordered to report the outcome of the operations to the permanent secretary on the 10th of every month.