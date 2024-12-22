Thailand opens emergency centre after cholera outbreak in Myanmar

The Public Health Ministry on Sunday set up the forward emergency operations centre (EOC) in Tak province to monitor and minimise the impact from a cholera outbreak across the border in Myanmar.

Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the forward EOC was set up in Tak as the northern province was at high risk from the spillover of the cholera outbreak from Shwe Kokko town in Myanmar.

Opas said the Tak Public Health Office served as the forward EOC and acting public health inspector-general Dr Supachoke Vejaphanphesat served as the situation commander of the forward EOC. Sopon Iamsirithaworn, chief inspector-general of the ministry, serves as the adviser of the forward EOC.