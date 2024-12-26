Two decades on, Asia-Pacific nations transform tsunami preparedness

Twenty years after the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami claimed more than 230,000 lives, coastal communities across Asia have emerged stronger and more resilient, though experts warn that growing climate challenges require continued vigilance and investment.
The catastrophic waves that struck on December 26, 2004, displaced 1.7 million people and caused economic damage exceeding US$10 billion across 14 countries. Today, the physical and emotional scars remain visible in affected communities, yet they stand as testament to an unprecedented transformation in disaster preparedness.
"The sheer scale of the 2004 disaster shocked the world," says Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, under-secretary general of the United Nations and executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). "However, that fateful day also galvanised unprecedented global solidarity, cooperation and innovation in disaster preparedness."
From Warning Signs to Action
The establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) marked a turning point in regional cooperation. With Australia, Indonesia and India serving as regional tsunami service providers, 27 national warning centres can now receive tsunami threat alerts within 10-15 minutes of a seismic event.
The progress is particularly evident in Thailand, where the 2004 tsunami claimed more than 5,000 lives. The nation has implemented a comprehensive warning system, including tsunami buoys in the Andaman Sea and 130 warning towers across six southern provinces, broadcasting alerts in multiple languages.
"We're not taking any chances and we remain alert to risks," says Phuket Governor Sophon Suwanrat. "People can be assured of the warning system, which undergoes regular maintenance, inspection and testing."
Community Preparedness: The First Line of Defence
Today's coastal landscapes are dotted with visible investments in safety infrastructure. Regular tsunami drills ensure communities know how to respond, with sirens sounding in multiple languages and children trained to guide their families to safety. Vertical shelters stand along popular beaches, while standardised evacuation-route signs guide the way to higher ground.
Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) recently enhanced its surveillance capabilities with two new high-efficiency tsunami buoys, maintaining them every two years to meet international standards.
Thailand's tsunami warning system currently features two buoys strategically positioned in the Indian Ocean Rim and the Andaman Coastal area to monitor undersea megathrust earthquakes that could trigger tsunami waves.
Additionally, the country has implemented two automatic tide gauge stations on Miang Island in Phang Nga province and Racha Noi Island in Phuket province to confirm potential tsunami threats (the “last mile” warning).
To enhance public safety, Thailand has established 130 warning towers, 47 evacuation towers, 74 Community Safety Communication (CSC) towers, and 22 information towers, ensuring timely alerts and evacuations for residents in high-risk areas. Alarm messages are broadcast in five languages – Thai, English, Chinese, German and Japanese – to reach a diverse population.
Challenges Ahead
Despite significant progress, the region faces growing challenges. ESCAP estimates that about 68 million people in 43 Asian and Pacific countries remain at significant risk, with $2.3 trillion in building stock exposed around ocean basins. The Indian Ocean basin alone has 1,213 education facilities, 1,450 health facilities, 140 power plants and 1,217 seaports at risk along Asian coastlines.
Climate change is amplifying these concerns, increasing the frequency and severity of water-related disasters that can compound geophysical threats like earthquakes and volcanoes.
Building Future Resilience
Experts emphasise several key priorities for strengthening coastal resilience:
Subregional organisations like ASEAN, SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) and BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi- Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) play vital roles in addressing shared challenges.
Community engagement continues to be paramount. "We need to continue educating the public on safety protocols and ensure that evacuation routes are clearly marked and accessible," says Chalermsak Maneesri, mayor of Patong Municipality in Thailand.
The ESCAP Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Tsunami, Disaster and Climate Preparedness exemplifies ongoing international commitment. Initially established by Thailand and Sweden, the fund has received additional support from India, Italy, the Philippines, Switzerland and the Asian Development Bank.
As the region marks this solemn anniversary, the focus remains on building a future where coastal communities are resilient, early warnings reach everyone, and disasters no longer devastate lives and livelihoods.
While much has been achieved in two decades, the journey towards comprehensive coastal resilience continues, driven by collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to public safety.