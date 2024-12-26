Two decades on, Asia-Pacific nations transform tsunami preparedness

Twenty years after the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami claimed more than 230,000 lives, coastal communities across Asia have emerged stronger and more resilient, though experts warn that growing climate challenges require continued vigilance and investment.

The catastrophic waves that struck on December 26, 2004, displaced 1.7 million people and caused economic damage exceeding US$10 billion across 14 countries. Today, the physical and emotional scars remain visible in affected communities, yet they stand as testament to an unprecedented transformation in disaster preparedness.

"The sheer scale of the 2004 disaster shocked the world," says Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, under-secretary general of the United Nations and executive secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP). "However, that fateful day also galvanised unprecedented global solidarity, cooperation and innovation in disaster preparedness."

From Warning Signs to Action

The establishment of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (IOTWMS) marked a turning point in regional cooperation. With Australia, Indonesia and India serving as regional tsunami service providers, 27 national warning centres can now receive tsunami threat alerts within 10-15 minutes of a seismic event.

The progress is particularly evident in Thailand, where the 2004 tsunami claimed more than 5,000 lives. The nation has implemented a comprehensive warning system, including tsunami buoys in the Andaman Sea and 130 warning towers across six southern provinces, broadcasting alerts in multiple languages.

