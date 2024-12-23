Thailand showcases soft power in Tokyo with manga, Gashapon, kimonos

The Commerce Ministry has launched a soft power initiative in Tokyo by promoting Thai products through manga, Gashapon (toy capsule vending machines) and kimonos in traditional Thai fabric.

The key initiatives include:

Manga and Gashapon collaborations: The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has signed agreements with Miarawa Shiya LLC to integrate Thai elements into Japanese manga and with Kenelephant Co Ltd to feature Thai products in the Gashapon capsules.

Thai fabric Kimonos: The Sustainable Arts and Crafts Institute of Thailand has partnered with Japanese firm Omita to produce kimonos using Thai textiles in a bid to take Thai fabrics to a wider audience.

These initiatives aim to reach approximately 72 million people in Tokyo before the New Year, raising awareness of Thai products and culture among Japanese consumers.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met high-level Japanese officials, including chief Cabinet secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa and MP Taro Kono, on Monday to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand, particularly in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors.



