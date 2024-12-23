Thailand showcases soft power in Tokyo with manga, Gashapon, kimonos

The Commerce Ministry has launched a soft power initiative in Tokyo by promoting Thai products through manga, Gashapon (toy capsule vending machines) and kimonos in traditional Thai fabric.
The key initiatives include:
These initiatives aim to reach approximately 72 million people in Tokyo before the New Year, raising awareness of Thai products and culture among Japanese consumers.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met high-level Japanese officials, including chief Cabinet secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa and MP Taro Kono, on Monday to discuss investment opportunities in Thailand, particularly in the semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors.
Japanese investors are projected to spend more than 10 trillion yen (about 2.2 trillion baht) in investments over the next decade, with a focus on Thailand’s growing semiconductor industry.
Pichai also met Thai commercial ambassadors in Japan and South Korea to discuss strategies for boosting exports. While currency fluctuations have created challenges, the Thai banana has shown great market potential in Japan. The minister said he believes Thai farmers should shift to banana cultivation, which will give significantly higher returns compared to traditional crops like cassava.
To further promote Thailand, the Commerce Ministry also launched the “Think Thailand – Next Level” campaign at Tokyo’s iconic Shibuya intersection. The campaign features engaging video clips showcasing Thai products on digital billboards, reaching an estimated 2.4 million people daily.