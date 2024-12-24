ISOC’s 2025 mission: Fighting drugs, environmental crimes, scams

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Monday that the Internal Security Operation Command (ISOC)’s main mission in 2025 will be tackling drug trafficking, environmental crimes and call-centre gangs.
The premier issued her instructions when ISOC presented a report on its operations in 2024 and its plans for 2025.
Also attending the meeting with ISOC were Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy PM, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Deputy Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakphanit, Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phanchareonworakul, and Army commander-in-chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk.
The prime minister, who is the ex-officio director of ISOC, said the command must coordinate with other government agencies to tackle four major issues: natural resource and environment security, social security, non-banking loans and national security.
On the security of natural resources and the environment, Paetongtarn said ISOC’s regional and provincial offices should be able to quickly deploy units to help people affected by natural disasters, such as floods.
It should also deploy units to help local agencies prevent illegal logging, forest fires and the burning of farm leftovers that cause PM2.5 fine particle pollution. The ISOC has also been tasked with monitoring the illegal disposal of chemical waste in the provinces.
In addition, Paetongtarn has instructed ISOC to step up security in communities by joining hands with the Narcotics Control Board, the police and the Provincial Administration Department to fight drug trafficking.
The ISOC regional and provincial offices must help local officials hunt down drug addicts and have them rehabilitated. The ISOC offices must also provide career training for these rehabilitated addicts, she said.
ISOC was also encouraged to join other government agencies in the fight against call-centre gangs and cyber crimes. The premier said ISOC should coordinate with her right-hand man, Phumtham, to solve the vicious cycle of poor people burdened with money owed to illegal loan sharks.
On national security, she said the ISOC should upgrade its capacity so it can fight the latest types of technological and cyber crimes.