ISOC’s 2025 mission: Fighting drugs, environmental crimes, scams

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Monday that the Internal Security Operation Command (ISOC)’s main mission in 2025 will be tackling drug trafficking, environmental crimes and call-centre gangs.

The premier issued her instructions when ISOC presented a report on its operations in 2024 and its plans for 2025.

Also attending the meeting with ISOC were Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who is also deputy PM, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Deputy Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakphanit, Deputy Education Minister Surasak Phanchareonworakul, and Army commander-in-chief General Pana Klaewplodthuk.