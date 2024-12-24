Cabinet approves 79.91 billion baht Rangsit-Bang Pa-In tollway

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the Rangsit – Bang Pa-In extension of the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, with an estimated budget of 79.91 billion baht.

The project will be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP), government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.

This extension is part of the Department of Highway’s inter-city highway No 5 project, also known as M5 Highway, which connects northern Bangkok to Ayutthaya province. The project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the northern Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.