Cabinet approves 79.91 billion baht Rangsit-Bang Pa-In tollway

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the construction of the Rangsit – Bang Pa-In extension of the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, with an estimated budget of 79.91 billion baht.
The project will be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP), government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said.
This extension is part of the Department of Highway’s inter-city highway No 5 project, also known as M5 Highway, which connects northern Bangkok to Ayutthaya province. The project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on the northern Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.
Jirayu said the project will follow a PPP gross cost model, with the state owning the infrastructure built by private partners. These partners will receive earnings from toll fees under government supervision. The project timeline spans 34 years, with four years allocated for construction and 30 years for operation and maintenance.
The initial toll fees will range from 20 to 40 baht for four-wheelers and 30 to 65 baht for vehicles with more than four wheels. The fees are subject to rise at an annual rate of 2.5% every five years.
The 22-kilometre Rangsit-Bang Pa-In section will extend from the Uttaraphimuk Elevated Tollway, aka Don Muang Tollway, from in front of the Royal Thai Mint. The highway will run above Phaholyothin Road and will terminate in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district.
The M5 is a six-lane elevated highway with seven entrances and exits, namely Rangsit 1, Rangsit 2, Klong Luang, Thammasat University, Nava Nakhon, Valaya Alongkorn, and Pratunam Phra-in.
Construction of the extension is expected to be completed in 2029, Jirayu said.