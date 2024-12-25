New business registrations in 2024 up 2.3% over the previous year

Sasikarn pointed out that factors supporting new business registrations in 2024 include the recovery of the tourism industry, improved consumer spending, establishment of new factories in various regions, and continued government economic stimulus measures.

The government estimates that total new business registrations in 2024 would reach 89,000 companies, up 3% year on year. This number is, however, lower than the government’s new business registration target of 5% set earlier this year.

As of November 30, there were 944,008 registered business entities in Thailand, with a combined registered capital of 22.5 trillion baht. Of them, 740,373, or 78.43%, are limited companies, 202,152 (21.41%) are limited or ordinary partnerships, and 1,483 (0.16%) are public limited companies.