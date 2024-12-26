Thai influencer’s death sparks warning against guzzling booze

Well-known doctor Pakpoom Dechhasdin, aka “More Lab Panda”, has cautioned against the dangers of consuming large amounts of liquor quickly, following the death of 27-year-old Thai influencer Thanakarn “Bank Leicester” Kanthee.

According to Pakpoom’s Facebook post on Thursday, Thanakarn died at around 3.40am after he had been paid 30,000 baht to drink alcohol rapidly. While expressing his condolences, Pakpoom said that the consumption of alcohol rapidly poses several risks, including acute alcohol poisoning.

“Drinking quickly increases blood alcohol levels rapidly, triggering the risk of choking, vomiting, suffocation, respiratory arrest and unconsciousness,” he said.