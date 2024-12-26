Royal Thai Police unveils 5 New Year gifts for the public 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening of the Royal Thai Police’s New Year 2025 Gift Exhibition at the police headquarters on Thursday.
The exhibition features five key projects that are part of the Royal Thai Police’s New Year gifts to the public, namely:
Cyber Check Project: An app designed to filter scam calls from unknown numbers and verify bank account details before funds are transferred, using data directly from the Royal Thai Police’s online reporting system.
Enhanced Emergency Response for Tourists: The "Thailand Tourist Police App" provides tourists with essential information, allows direct contact with tourist police, enables emergency reporting and lets users share their location for timely assistance.
Integrated Tourist Incident Reporting and Coordination System (1155): A centralised system to manage and resolve tourist-related issues.
Special Accommodation Discounts at The Cop Hotel and Villa Pattaya: This seaside hotel along the main road in Bang Lamung, Chonburi Province, offers discounted stays for police officers and the general public.
Nationwide Accommodation by Highway Police (205 Locations): Available from December 20 to January 10, including free camping areas for enthusiasts across the country.
After launching the exhibition, Paetongtarn expressed gratitude for their generous New Year gifts to the public and thanked all officers and personnel for their efforts in advancing government policies. She urged continued vigilance in ensuring security and managing traffic during the New Year holiday.
After touring the exhibition, the premier extended greetings to national police chief Pol General Kitrat Phanphet, saying, "Happy New Year".