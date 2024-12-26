Royal Thai Police unveils 5 New Year gifts for the public 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening of the Royal Thai Police’s New Year 2025 Gift Exhibition at the police headquarters on Thursday.

The exhibition features five key projects that are part of the Royal Thai Police’s New Year gifts to the public, namely:

Cyber Check Project: An app designed to filter scam calls from unknown numbers and verify bank account details before funds are transferred, using data directly from the Royal Thai Police’s online reporting system.

Enhanced Emergency Response for Tourists: The "Thailand Tourist Police App" provides tourists with essential information, allows direct contact with tourist police, enables emergency reporting and lets users share their location for timely assistance.