‘Bank Leicester’s’ sacrifice sparks acts of compassion

After his death, well-known philanthropist “Gun Jompalang” arranged for Thanakarn’s body to be brought from Chanthaburi to Bangkok’s Sai Mai district for religious rites. Upon the body’s arrival, his 80-year-old grandmother, Pornthip “Grandma Lek” Sangrit, tried to make her way with a walker to the body crying inconsolably.

She had earlier told the press that she raised Thanakarn since he was a child after his parents separated, leaving him in her care. She described him as a grateful and devoted grandson, who supported her as he grew older. Just three days before his death, he had promised to earn the 60,000 baht needed to pay off a debt on their home. She said she could never have imagined he would resort to such extreme measures to keep his word.

"Now that Thanakarn is gone, I don’t know how I’ll go on," she said tearfully.

Gun Jompalang said: “After the family sought my help, the first thing I did was to arrange for Thanakarn’s body to be transported from Chanthaburi to Wat Or Ngoen. Initially, there were problems with incomplete paperwork, so his family couldn’t retrieve the body. But when Grandma Lek said she missed her grandson terribly and he had promised to return to her that day, I handled everything for the family, covering all the expenses with help from my friends. Now, Thanakarn is on his way back to Grandma.”