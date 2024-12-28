Police suspect ‘No Shower’ motorcycle gang’s trips a front to sell drugs

The annual trip of the notorious motorcycle gang, ‘Nam Mai Arb’ (No Shower), could be a front for selling drugs after police found that a suspect in a big drug bust has been using the event to meet his dealers and customers.
Police on December 9 arrested Weerathep (last name withheld) in Ayutthaya province with 15.6 million methamphetamine pills in 78 bags hidden in his pickup truck, Pol Lt-General Samran Nuanma, assistant to the National Police chief said during a press event on Friday.
Samran said the suspect confessed to visiting racing events and motorcycle trips to sell drugs to customers as well as meet with dealers to discuss drug trade.
Weerathep said his last visit to these trips was one of the “No Shower” gang, held on November 23-24 at Khao Khor and Phu Thap Boek mountaintops in Phetchabun province.
According to the suspect, members at a ‘boss’ level of drug gangs were also joining these trips.
Samran said police had earlier summoned Metha Padthong, as well as his wife, who have been organising the “No Shower” trips for seven years via the Melai Ratchada Facebook page. The couple were called to acknowledge the charge of inciting illegal street racing.
Metha on Friday denied any involvement in drug selling in the motorcycle trips he had organised, adding that he would pursue legal actions against those who had falsely accused him.
The “No Shower” gang made headlines in the past years as Phetchabun locals have been complaining about loud motorcycle noise and traffic violations when thousands of gang members visited tourist attractions in the northern province.
Highway police reported on November 23 that they had stopped 430 members of the Nam Mai Arb gang in three districts of Phetchabun province and ticketed 72 of them for violating traffic laws, including not displaying licence plates.