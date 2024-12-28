Police suspect ‘No Shower’ motorcycle gang’s trips a front to sell drugs

Samran said the suspect confessed to visiting racing events and motorcycle trips to sell drugs to customers as well as meet with dealers to discuss drug trade.

Weerathep said his last visit to these trips was one of the “No Shower” gang, held on November 23-24 at Khao Khor and Phu Thap Boek mountaintops in Phetchabun province.

According to the suspect, members at a ‘boss’ level of drug gangs were also joining these trips.

Samran said police had earlier summoned Metha Padthong, as well as his wife, who have been organising the “No Shower” trips for seven years via the Melai Ratchada Facebook page. The couple were called to acknowledge the charge of inciting illegal street racing.