Six fruits’ production forecast to boom in 2025

Production of six fruit categories nationwide is set to surge next year, reaching a total of 3.68 million tonnes, according to the Office of Agricultural Economics.

OAE deputy secretary general Tantita Bunyamaneekul said on Friday that production of these six fruits is predicted to rise since weather conditions are forecast to be favourable.

The six fruits are durian, rambutan, mangosteen, longkong, longan, and lychee.

Tantita said the dry season is predicted to last for a moderate period during the fruits’ flowering season next year, while in 2024, the weather fluctuated, leading to a lack of water during the fruits’ flowering season.

