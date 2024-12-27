Six fruits’ production forecast to boom in 2025

Production of six fruit categories nationwide is set to surge next year, reaching a total of 3.68 million tonnes, according to the Office of Agricultural Economics.
OAE deputy secretary general Tantita Bunyamaneekul said on Friday that production of these six fruits is predicted to rise since weather conditions are forecast to be favourable.
The six fruits are durian, rambutan, mangosteen, longkong, longan, and lychee.
Tantita said the dry season is predicted to last for a moderate period during the fruits’ flowering season next year, while in 2024, the weather fluctuated, leading to a lack of water during the fruits’ flowering season.
She said the six categories’ production for next year is likely to grow by 420,000 tonnes – or 12.72% – from that of 2024 when the figure stood at 3.26 million tonnes. The forecast was made at the end of November 2024.
Tantita said durian is forecast to highest amount of production, at 1.66 million tonnes, followed by longan (1.46 million tonnes), mangosteen (0.28), rambutan (0.21), longkong (0.05), and lychee (0.02).
She added that the OAE will conduct another prediction of the six fruits again in March 2025 to ensure that the forecast is still precise, provided the fruits are quite sensitive to weather.
According to the OAE, the prediction will also be sent to relevant entities such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives so that they can develop proper policies in the future.