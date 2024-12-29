Thailand warns of cold weather, temperature drops, strong winds, and rain

In the northeastern and northern regions, the weather is cold to very cold. The central region, including Bangkok Metropolitan Region, as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, will experience cooler temperatures. Mountain tops and highland areas will have cold to very cold weather. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the colder conditions and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry and windy weather.

In the southern region, rainfall will increase, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. People in these regions should bealert to dangers from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and runoff, especially in low-lying areas near waterways and mountain slopes. This is due to a relatively strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.