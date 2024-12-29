Thailand warns of cold weather, temperature drops, strong winds, and rain

In the northeastern and northern regions, the weather is cold to very cold. The central region, including Bangkok Metropolitan Region, as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, will experience cooler temperatures. Mountain tops and highland areas will have cold to very cold weather. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the colder conditions and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry and windy weather.
In the southern region, rainfall will increase, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. People in these regions should bealert to dangers from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and runoff, especially in low-lying areas near waterways and mountain slopes. This is due to a relatively strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.
Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand are relatively strong, with waves reaching 2–3 metres high and over 3 metres in thunderstorm areas. In the Andaman Sea, waves are about 1 metre high and exceed 1 metre offshore, with waves over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these regions should exercise caution and avoid navigating in stormy areas, while small boats in the Gulf of Thailand should refrain from going to sea during this period.
Air quality: In upper Thailand, dust and haze accumulation are at moderate to high levels. However, it is expected to decrease due to stronger winds over the area and improved ventilation rates.
Regional Forecast (6am on Sunday (December 29) to 6am Monday ( December 30):
Northern Region:
Cool to cold mornings; temperatures drop by 1–3°C.
Lows: 12–20°C; Highs: 27–32°C.
Mountain peaks: Very cold, Lows: 4–12°C.
Northeastern Region:
Cool to cold, windy; temperatures drop by 1–3°C.
Lows: 11–18°C; Highs: 26–29°C.
Mountain tops: Very cold, Lows: 6–12°C.
Central Region:
Cool mornings, windy; temperatures drop by 1–3°C.
Lows: 18–21°C; Highs: 29–32°C.
Eastern Region:
Cool mornings, windy; temperatures drop by 1–3°C.
Lows: 18–22°C; Highs: 29–32°C.
Coastal waves: 1 metre, 2 metres offshore.
Southern Region (East Coast):
Cool mornings, temperatures drop by 1–2°C.
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat.
Lows: 18–25°C; Highs: 27–31°C.
Waves: 2–3 metres, over 3 metres during storms.
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang.
Lows: 23–26°C; Highs: 28–32°C.
Waves: 1–2 metres, over 2 metres in stormy areas.
Bangkok Metropolitan Region:
Cool mornings, windy; temperatures drop by 1–2°C.
Lows: 19–22°C; Highs: 29–32°C.