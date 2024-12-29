New Year period road toll reaches 93 after two days

A total of 38 people were killed on the second day, an increase of 11.63%, and 257 people were injured, down 36.54%.

Chakree said Ayutthaya and Chiang Rai had the highest number of accidents on Saturday with 13 each, followed by Krabi (11 accidents) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (10 accidents).

Phang Nga and Nong Bua Lampu had the highest death toll at three on Saturday, followed by Chachoengsao, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pathum Thani, Ayutthaya, Si Sa Ket, Saraburi and Phetchaburi at two each.

Chiang Rai had the highest number of injuries at 13 on Saturday, followed by Krabi (12) and Ayutthaya (11).

Most (38.29%) of the accidents were blamed on violation of the speed limit, and most accidents involved motorcycles (85.4%).

Meanwhile, the Central Investigation Bureau announced on Sunday that its Highway Police Division made a large number of arrests of motorists and motorcyclists for violating traffic laws on highways nationwide during the first two days of the 10-day monitoring period.

It said 249 motorists and motorcyclists were arrested for drunk driving and 11,743 for violating speed limits.

It said 3,982 other motorists and motorcyclists were arrested for violating traffic lights, 95 for driving without licences, 44 for driving against traffic flow and 77 for not using safety belts.

The CIB said that on Saturday alone, 700,126 vehicles headed out of Bangkok, and that was the day with the heaviest traffic so far during the monitoring period.

