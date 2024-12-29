Woman arrested for alleged repeated thefts from stores in malls  

Metropolitan Police Bureau officers on Sunday managed to track down a woman who has allegedly stolen cash from shops inside shopping malls repeatedly.

Pol Maj Gen Thiradej Thamsuthee, commander of the bureau’s Investigation Division, identified the suspect as Veena, 44.

After an investigation by the division, police managed to track down Veena to a luxury hotel on Soi Lat Phrao 130 in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

She was arrested while checking out of the hotel. Police found her with 46,538 baht in cash and a pair of wireless earphones she might have stolen.