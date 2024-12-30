Thailand’s ‘10 Dangerous Days’ sees 143 deaths, 841 injuries

On Sunday alone, Thailand recorded 280 road accidents that injured 269 people and killed 47. Speeding, drunk driving and reckless lane cutting were the leading causes. Most accidents involved motorcyclists on highways, with the peak times occurring between 4.01pm and 5pm. The majority of casualties were between the ages of 20 and 29.

Surat Thani had the highest number of accidents, with 12 reported on Sunday, while Lopburi and Surat Thani had the most injuries, at 10 each. Sakon Nakhon reported the highest number of fatalities, with four.