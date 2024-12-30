Thailand’s ‘10 Dangerous Days’ sees 143 deaths, 841 injuries

Ayutthaya had the highest number of accidents between Friday and Sunday, with 32 getting injured in 35 incidents. Bangkok, meanwhile, reported the most fatalities with seven. The 10-day long break runs until January 5.
On Sunday alone, Thailand recorded 280 road accidents that injured 269 people and killed 47. Speeding, drunk driving and reckless lane cutting were the leading causes. Most accidents involved motorcyclists on highways, with the peak times occurring between 4.01pm and 5pm. The majority of casualties were between the ages of 20 and 29.
Surat Thani had the highest number of accidents, with 12 reported on Sunday, while Lopburi and Surat Thani had the most injuries, at 10 each. Sakon Nakhon reported the highest number of fatalities, with four.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, who announced the updated operation results, said that most people have now reached their New Year festival destinations, which increases the risk of accidents due to drunk driving. Hence, he said, relevant agencies must enforce the laws strictly, set up checkpoints near festival venues, conduct blood alcohol tests on drivers and ensure compliance with alcohol sales regulations.
The agencies have also been instructed to focus on blood alcohol screenings for motorists under 20 and to expand investigations into alcohol sellers. Efforts will be made to raise awareness about the penalties for drunk driving, he added.