Lisa Blackpink ushers in 2025 at Bangkok countdown

K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal headlined the mini concert in the “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025” event at IconSiam, Bangkok's premier shopping centre by the Chao Phraya River on Tuesday night as 2024 gave way to 2025.

The global star from Blackpink girl group rocked her fans in a 30-minute show starting at 11.20pm. Lisa performed all her hit singles including “Lalisa”, “Money”, “New Woman”, “Rockstar” and “Moonlit Floor” before counting down to the New Year together with her fans in Thailand and around the world.