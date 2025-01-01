Data usage peaks during IconSiam countdown event, says True

True Corporation, the operator of TrueMove H and DTAC mobile networks, announced a significant 200% increase in mobile data usage at the IconSiam New Year countdown event, compared to an average day.
The highlight of the event was a 30-minute performance by global pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, which attracted large crowds of revellers.
Prathet Tankuranun, chief technology officer at True Corp, said that the operator used AI to monitor clients' travel and data usage patterns on New Year’s Eve, identifying popular destinations and peak activity times. Data usage peaked between 9pm and 10pm.
Based on data usage patterns, the top 10 provinces visited by Thai TrueMove H users on New Year’s Eve were:
Top 10 provinces visited by foreign TrueMove H users were:
Prathet said the top five applications used by TrueMove H users on New Year’s Eve were Facebook, YouTube, Line, TikTok and WhatsApp.
Meanwhile, the top 10 provinces visited by Thai DTAC network users were:
Top 10 provinces visited by foreign DTAC users were:
The top five apps used by DTAC clients on New Year’s Eve were Facebook, YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Line.
True Online fibre-optic broadband also recorded peak activity between 9pm and 10pm on New Year’s Eve, with the top five applications being YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Netflix and TrueID.