Data usage peaks during IconSiam countdown event, says True

True Corporation, the operator of TrueMove H and DTAC mobile networks, announced a significant 200% increase in mobile data usage at the IconSiam New Year countdown event, compared to an average day.

The highlight of the event was a 30-minute performance by global pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, which attracted large crowds of revellers.

Prathet Tankuranun, chief technology officer at True Corp, said that the operator used AI to monitor clients' travel and data usage patterns on New Year’s Eve, identifying popular destinations and peak activity times. Data usage peaked between 9pm and 10pm.