Death toll rises to 215 in first 5 of Thailand’s ‘10 Dangerous Days’

The accumulated death toll from road accidents during the first five of the “10 Dangerous Days” of the New Year break has risen to 215, the road safety centre announced on Wednesday.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin said that since the holiday period began on December 27, 1,398 road accidents have been recorded, injuring 1,354 people and killing 215 others.

People are generally expected to take 10 days off for New Year's and return to their places of work on January 6.

On Tuesday, the fifth day of the period, there were 262 accidents, which led to 36 deaths and 245 injuries.