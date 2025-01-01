Up to 90,000 passengers expected to return to Bangkok today

The company’s acting president, Atthawit Rakjamroon, said staff at bus stations nationwide have been told to prepare vehicles and drivers to meet passengers’ demand, assuring that no one will be left behind.
Transport Co has collaborated with Bangkok Mass Transit Authority to facilitate travel at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2), he said.
On safety, the company has collaborated with relevant agencies like the Department of Land Transport in checking the readiness of vehicles and drivers before travelling, he added.
Meanwhile, a traffic congestion reportedly occurred on the inbound route of Mittraphap Road in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, as people began their journey back to Bangkok.
In this regard, highway police have planned to open special lanes to facilitate traffic, expecting the volume of vehicles to increase further at night.