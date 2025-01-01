Up to 90,000 passengers expected to return to Bangkok today

On safety, the company has collaborated with relevant agencies like the Department of Land Transport in checking the readiness of vehicles and drivers before travelling, he added.

Meanwhile, a traffic congestion reportedly occurred on the inbound route of Mittraphap Road in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, as people began their journey back to Bangkok.

In this regard, highway police have planned to open special lanes to facilitate traffic, expecting the volume of vehicles to increase further at night.