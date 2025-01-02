Cholera situation in Tak under control, Health Ministry says

Suphachok said the provincial and district health offices have been educating people on disease prevention, particularly the need to eat properly cooked food, using serving spoons, and washing their hands regularly. Food and beverage vendors were also told to follow these practices, he added.

The Tak communicable diseases committee has imposed the following measures to prevent the spread of cholera in the province:

1. Fresh markets and public restrooms must be disinfected every day, and all vendors in the markets must strictly follow the sanitary regulations, especially those who handle food.

2. Government agencies, schools, religious places and private operators are urged to disinfect restrooms daily.

3. Waterworks agency must maintain the level of free chlorine in tap water at no less than 1.0 milligram per litre (PPM) at the inlet pipe and no less than 0.5 PPM at the outlet pipe.

4. Those who have been infected or suspected of being infected must be tested and quarantined until the contagious phase is over.

5. Government agencies, district chiefs, village headmen, community leaders and public networks are urged to educate people about the preventive measures against cholera using all available channels.