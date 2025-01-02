Public urged to be on alert for six diseases during New Year break

4. Whooping cough or pertussis – This respiratory infection spreads through coughing or sneezing, particularly in young children and the unvaccinated. The symptoms are similar to the common cold, but severe complications are most common in infants under one year of age, such as prolonged coughing, difficulty breathing, wheezing, apnea and death. It is recommended that parents take their children to get vaccinated immediately.

5. Acute diarrhoea and food poisoning caused by Norovirus - The public is advised to eat freshly cooked food, avoid consuming raw or undercooked meals, and make sure that any cooked food that has been stored for more than 2 hours is reheated before eating. The public should also drink clean water and wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food.

6. Streptococcus suis infection – It is caused by the streptococcus suis bacterium, which lives in the upper respiratory tract of pigs and can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of undercooked pork.

Sasikarn urged the public to be on alert for any unusual symptoms and seek medical attention from a doctor or local health services. It is also important to isolate oneself and avoid close contact with family members, especially young children, the elderly and vulnerable groups, she said.

Additionally, the public is urged to be cautious about infectious diseases from abroad, such as avian influenza, monkeypox, and Oropouche fever, particularly for those who have travelled to countries where these diseases are prevalent, she added.