Public urged to be on alert for six diseases during New Year break

The government has urged the public to be on alert and employ preventive measures against six diseases that tend to spread during the New Year break.
“New Year festival is a time when many people travel and gather, especially at tourist destinations. This increases the likelihood of contracting these diseases,” deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan said on Thursday.
The six diseases are:
1. Covid-19 - Thailand is seeing increasing infections during the cold season, which facilitates the spread of the virus.
2. Influenza – This disease also spreads quickly in the winter. Both Covid-19 and influenza can be prevented by wearing facemasks, washing hands regularly, maintaining social distance, and avoiding sharing personal items with others.
3. Dengue fever – A rising number of patients is being reported in the South, which is experiencing rainfall and flooding in some areas. Vulnerable groups include children and seniors over 65 years old. People are urged to use mosquito nets and get rid of still water sources where mosquitoes can lay eggs.
4. Whooping cough or pertussis – This respiratory infection spreads through coughing or sneezing, particularly in young children and the unvaccinated. The symptoms are similar to the common cold, but severe complications are most common in infants under one year of age, such as prolonged coughing, difficulty breathing, wheezing, apnea and death. It is recommended that parents take their children to get vaccinated immediately.
5. Acute diarrhoea and food poisoning caused by Norovirus - The public is advised to eat freshly cooked food, avoid consuming raw or undercooked meals, and make sure that any cooked food that has been stored for more than 2 hours is reheated before eating. The public should also drink clean water and wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before handling food.
6. Streptococcus suis infection – It is caused by the streptococcus suis bacterium, which lives in the upper respiratory tract of pigs and can be transmitted to humans through the consumption of undercooked pork.
Sasikarn urged the public to be on alert for any unusual symptoms and seek medical attention from a doctor or local health services. It is also important to isolate oneself and avoid close contact with family members, especially young children, the elderly and vulnerable groups, she said.
Additionally, the public is urged to be cautious about infectious diseases from abroad, such as avian influenza, monkeypox, and Oropouche fever, particularly for those who have travelled to countries where these diseases are prevalent, she added.