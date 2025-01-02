Tour bus crash in Surat Thani leaves 5 dead, 30 injured

Five passengers were killed and 30 injured when a chartered bus travelling from Yala to Samut Sakhon crashed into a roadside tree in Surat Thani’s Chaiya district on Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at occurred at 7.41pm on highway No 41 close to the Pa We Intersection in Tambon Pa We, Chaiya district.

Police suspect the driver was unfamiliar with the road and lost control on a bend, causing the Dee Mee Prom Co Ltd bus to overturn and smash into the tree.

The bus was full of tourists returning to Samut Sakhon after their trip to Betong district in Yala on the final day of the five-day New Year holiday.