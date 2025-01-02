Huge blaze engulfs synthetic fibre factory in Samut Prakan

A massive fire swept through a synthetic-fibre factory in Samut Prakan’s Mueang district on Thursday morning, causing damage valued at tens of millions of baht.

Police said the blaze erupted in factory premises at Soi Thessaban Bang Pu 73 in Tambon Bang Pu Mai at 6am. No injuries were reported as the factory was closed for the New Year holiday.

The fire started in the factory’s fifth building, quickly engulfing the structure and sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Dozens of fire engines attended the scene but were unable to prevent the flames from destroying the building’s roof and most of its walls.