Huge blaze engulfs synthetic fibre factory in Samut Prakan

A massive fire swept through a synthetic-fibre factory in Samut Prakan’s Mueang district on Thursday morning, causing damage valued at tens of millions of baht.
Police said the blaze erupted in factory premises at Soi Thessaban Bang Pu 73 in Tambon Bang Pu Mai at 6am. No injuries were reported as the factory was closed for the New Year holiday.
The fire started in the factory’s fifth building, quickly engulfing the structure and sending black smoke billowing into the sky.
Dozens of fire engines attended the scene but were unable to prevent the flames from destroying the building’s roof and most of its walls.
Fire fighters said the blaze spread rapidly, fuelled by highly inflammable materials such as synthetic fibres, sofas, mattresses and pillows being manufactured at the factory.
The factory owner, identified as Thara, estimated the fire had damaged or destroyed about 20 million baht’s worth of materials and machines.
Pol Maj Gen Wichit Boonchinawut, chief of Samut Prakan Police, said his officers coordinated an emergency response that involved 32 fire engines. Fire fighters took about three hours to control the blaze.
Wichit said the fire quickly spread to the fourth building, which was partially damaged.
He said the factory had closed on December 29, with only security officers guarding the compound.
Deputy Interior Minister Thirarat Samretwanich said she had been informed that no one was killed or injured in the fire and the blaze had been put out.
Thirarat said the factory compound has been sealed to allow a forensic investigation into the cause of the fire.