Frightened dog meets gruesome fate in Udon Thani

A man, believed to be mentally ill, allegedly killed a dog that had run away due to the sound of New Year’s Eve fireworks and tried to sell its meat by the roadside in Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district.

Police arrested the man, identified as 55-year-old Sawai, on Wednesday in a village in Tambon Sri Suttho. The arrest followed a report on a local Facebook page, Ban Dung Update, which alerted authorities to the incident.

Sawai tried to flee when he spotted the police officers but was captured and sent to Ban Dung Hospital for treatment. His relatives had revealed that Sawai has a long-standing mental disorder and has not been taking his prescribed medication.