Frightened dog meets gruesome fate in Udon Thani

A man, believed to be mentally ill, allegedly killed a dog that had run away due to the sound of New Year’s Eve fireworks and tried to sell its meat by the roadside in Udon Thani’s Ban Dung district.
Police arrested the man, identified as 55-year-old Sawai, on Wednesday in a village in Tambon Sri Suttho. The arrest followed a report on a local Facebook page, Ban Dung Update, which alerted authorities to the incident.
Sawai tried to flee when he spotted the police officers but was captured and sent to Ban Dung Hospital for treatment. His relatives had revealed that Sawai has a long-standing mental disorder and has not been taking his prescribed medication.
Investigators believe the dog, a large white animal, had run away because it was frightened by the sound of fireworks and fell victim to Sawai.
The administrator of the Ban Dung Update, who reported the case, discovered the dissected remains of the dog laid out for sale in front of Sawai’s house. Neighbours stated that they saw Sawai kill and butcher the dog before trying to sell its parts.
Locals refrained from confronting Sawai, as he was known for his mental health issues and history of threatening others with a knife. The Facebook page administrator reported that when he inquired about the dog’s origin, Sawai stood up to threaten him with an iron bar.