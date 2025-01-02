NACC finds 3 ex-MPs guilty of fraudulent voting in Parliament

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found grounds to believe that three former MPs had allowed others to use their electronic identification cards to take attendance and vote on their behalf during a Parliament meeting.

NACC secretary-general Saroj Puengramphan said on Thursday that the agency investigated the incident that took place at a House of Representatives meeting on September 20, 2013.

The subject on the agenda that day was for MPs to consider and vote on a draft act allowing the Finance Ministry to borrow funds for the development of transport infrastructure, he said.