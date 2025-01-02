NACC implicates Bhumjaithai’s Songkhla MP after corruption probe

Investigators found that Natchanon let other persons settle the bill on his behalf amounting to 1,335,778 baht, and later used the receipt to seek reimbursement of 495,409.50 baht for his treatment from the secretariat of the House of Representatives.

On October 1, 2020, Natchanon appointed one of the three individuals who had paid his hospital bill as his expert adviser, said Saroj.

The NACC ruled that Natchanon’s actions constituted a criminal offence under Section 128 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption of 2018.