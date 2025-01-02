NACC implicates Bhumjaithai’s Songkhla MP after corruption probe

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found grounds to believe that Natchanon Srikokuea, Bhumjaithai Party’s member of the House of Representatives from Songkhla province, had accepted monetary benefit from others in the form of hospital fee payment.
NACC secretary-general Saroj Puengramphan said on Thursday that the agency investigated Natchanon’s hospitalisation at the Phyathai 2 Hospital from September 19-21, 2019 and September 23-October 18, 2019. The hospital bill totalled 1,449,223 baht.
Investigators found that Natchanon let other persons settle the bill on his behalf amounting to 1,335,778 baht, and later used the receipt to seek reimbursement of 495,409.50 baht for his treatment from the secretariat of the House of Representatives.
On October 1, 2020, Natchanon appointed one of the three individuals who had paid his hospital bill as his expert adviser, said Saroj.
The NACC ruled that Natchanon’s actions constituted a criminal offence under Section 128 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption of 2018.
He was found guilty of violating ethical standards as outlined in the Ethical Standards for Judges of the Constitutional Court and Officials of Independent Organisations, specifically under sections 3, 9, 10, 17, and 27.
Saroj said the commission has forwarded its ruling to the Office of the Attorney-General to consider filing the case in the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Persons Holding Political Positions.