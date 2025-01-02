Experts warn of more lay-offs as traditional media’s downslide continues

Media professionals predict that traditional Thai media would continue to struggle this year, as investment is being directed towards digital media instead, leading to possible layoffs in old media platforms.

The president of the Association of Digital Television Enterprises of Thailand, Suphap Kleekajai, said on Thursday that Thai media would face more challenges, especially caused by changing audience behaviour due to digital disruption.

Suphap, a veteran journalist, said traditional media must make serious attempts to cope with the impediments, adding that the sluggish economy could worsen the situation.

“It was a brutal year for the media industry. We have encountered many threats. In the past, newspaper costs increased due to rising oil prices, but we could not hike newspaper prices.

“Now we encounter technology threats. No one expected it. But we have to accept the truth. We have reached a point where businesses cannot survive,” he said.

His remarks followed the firing of several employees in the news industry, particularly TV channels, in 2024, reportedly due to financial reasons.

He said that layoffs were also likely in 2025 in outlets that could not cope with technological intervention.