33 injured as bus carrying Russian tourists crashes into toll booth

33 persons were injured, six of them critically, when a bus carrying Russian tourists crashed into a toll booth, a road barrier, and an SUV on the motorway heading to Pattaya City in Chonburi province on Thursday evening.

Highway police said the accident took place at 6.46pm when a bus belonging to Kimhor Tour, licence plate 33-3462 Bangkok, lost control and crashed into a toll booth at the Ngern Pong checkpoint in Bang Lamung district, before sliding into a road barrier and a Toyota Fortuner SUV.