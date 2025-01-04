Government abolishes controversial student hairstyle regulations

The Thai Ministry of Education has repealed the regulations on "Student Hairstyle", effectively removing restrictions on hair length for both male and female students.

This move follows growing calls from various sectors to abolish the regulation, which was widely criticised as violating children's rights and freedoms.

The decision ends the previously compulsory "earlobe" haircut and other restrictive styles for male and female students.

Ministry spokesperson Siripong Angsakulkiat highlighted the student-led demand for the repeal. He emphasised the ministry's focus on empowering students and allowing schools to foster a more inclusive and student-centred learning environment.

"The Ministry of Education has prioritised human rights and freedom of learners," Siripong stated. "We recognise the importance of promoting diversity and fairness in all aspects of education."

The spokesperson clarified that the repeal of the 2020 "Student Hairstyle" regulations was officially gazetted and communicated through a circular order. He noted that the ministry had conducted open hearings with teachers, students, and parents to gather input and obtain approval from the Board of Education.



