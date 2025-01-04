Government abolishes controversial student hairstyle regulations

The Thai Ministry of Education has repealed the regulations on "Student Hairstyle", effectively removing restrictions on hair length for both male and female students.
This move follows growing calls from various sectors to abolish the regulation, which was widely criticised as violating children's rights and freedoms.
The decision ends the previously compulsory "earlobe" haircut and other restrictive styles for male and female students.
Ministry spokesperson Siripong Angsakulkiat highlighted the student-led demand for the repeal. He emphasised the ministry's focus on empowering students and allowing schools to foster a more inclusive and student-centred learning environment.
"The Ministry of Education has prioritised human rights and freedom of learners," Siripong stated. "We recognise the importance of promoting diversity and fairness in all aspects of education."
The spokesperson clarified that the repeal of the 2020 "Student Hairstyle" regulations was officially gazetted and communicated through a circular order. He noted that the ministry had conducted open hearings with teachers, students, and parents to gather input and obtain approval from the Board of Education.
Schools are now empowered to determine appropriate hairstyle guidelines in consultation with their respective school management committees.
"The Ministry of Education wishes to reiterate that the Regulation on Student Hairstyles B.E. 2563 (2020) was officially repealed on January 16, 2023," Siripong explained. "Therefore, 'earlobe' or 'three-sided white hairstyles' are no longer considered 'student hairstyles'. There are no longer any restrictions on the length of hair for male and female students."
The decision regarding student hairstyles and dress codes now rests with individual educational institutions. Schools are encouraged to establish open channels for dialogue with students to collaboratively determine the most suitable approaches.
"Minister of Education Pol General Permpoon Chidchob places significant importance on the rights of learners," he added. "The ministry is committed to providing care, support, and counselling to students in all aspects of their development."
He highlighted the role of the Sema Pitak Centre, which facilitates student well-being through Student and Student Conduct Promotion Officers across all educational institutions.
While acknowledging the need for appropriate measures to ensure a conducive learning environment, Siripong emphasised the importance of fostering student expression and freedom within a framework that upholds both individual and societal well-being.
"Discipline is essential, but it must always be exercised in a manner that respects the human rights of learners," he said. "We encourage teachers to lead by example and foster a culture of mutual respect and understanding within their respective schools."
The abolition of these restrictive regulations marks a significant step towards embracing diversity and creating a more inclusive and supportive learning environment for all students, Siripong said.
"We are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to create an educational environment that meets the evolving needs of learners," he said. "This marks an important step towards a more progressive and student-centred education system in Thailand."