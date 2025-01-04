Thailand climbs to 52 in UN E-government Development Index

The Thai government has made significant strides in its digital transformation journey, achieving a notable improvement in its global digital government ranking, recent data shows.

According to the 2024 E-Government Development Index (EGDI) released by the United Nations, Thailand has climbed to 52nd place out of 193 countries worldwide and secured second place within ASEAN.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced the results on Saturday morning. The government's collaboration with the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organisation), or DGA, has yielded tangible outcomes in enhancing digital services for the public, she said.



