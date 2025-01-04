Thailand climbs to 52 in UN E-government Development Index

The Thai government has made significant strides in its digital transformation journey, achieving a notable improvement in its global digital government ranking, recent data shows.
According to the 2024 E-Government Development Index (EGDI) released by the United Nations, Thailand has climbed to 52nd place out of 193 countries worldwide and secured second place within ASEAN.
Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, announced the results on Saturday morning. The government's collaboration with the Digital Government Development Agency (Public Organisation), or DGA, has yielded tangible outcomes in enhancing digital services for the public, she said.
"The government is confident that by 2027, Thailand will achieve a top 40 global ranking in the EGDI," she said. "This ambitious goal is outlined in the Digital Government Development Plan 2025-2027, which will be formally announced soon."
Key to this success has been the development of a robust digital infrastructure, including a central digital platform that integrates a wide range of government services. This includes a "super app" that consolidates over 153 government services into a single, user-friendly interface.
Furthermore, the government has made significant progress in developing its Human Capital Index (HCI), which measures the skills and capabilities of the workforce. In 2024, Thailand achieved an HCI score of 0.8032, a notable improvement from 0.7879 in 2022.
The Digital Government Development Plan 2025-2027 will serve as a roadmap for the continued enhancement of digital services within the government sector, aiming to provide efficient, safe, and accessible services to the public, she said.