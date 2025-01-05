Cool morning with strong winds forecast for Bangkok

The department forecast cold to very cold weather and isolated frost on mountaintops of the North and the Northeast. People in these areas should watch their health due to the cool to cold weather and beware of fires due to dry air and strong winds, the department warned.

The department predicted isolated heavy rains in the lower South, adding that waves in the Gulf of Thailand could rise up to two metres, and above two metres during thundershowers.

All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.