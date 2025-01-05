Cool morning with strong winds forecast for Bangkok

Cold to very cold weather is likely in the North, the Northeast and the Central regions while the East and the upper South, as well as Bangkok and its surrounding areas can expect a cool morning.
The department forecast cold to very cold weather and isolated frost on mountaintops of the North and the Northeast. People in these areas should watch their health due to the cool to cold weather and beware of fires due to dry air and strong winds, the department warned.
The department predicted isolated heavy rains in the lower South, adding that waves in the Gulf of Thailand could rise up to two metres, and above two metres during thundershowers.
All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
Today’s weather forecast
North: Cool to cold in the morning with a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 12-16°C, maximum 26-31°C; Cold to very cold and isolated frost on the mountaintop with minimum temperature in the range of 3-9°C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 11-16°C, maximum 27-29°C; Cold to very cold on mountaintops; minimum 5-10°C.
Central: Cool to cold in the morning and a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 15-20°C, maximum 29-31°C.
East: Cool morning with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 16-22°C, maximum 30-33°C.
South (east coast): Cool morning with a 1-2°C drop in temperature; isolated thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 19-25°C, maximum 30-32°C.
South (west coast): Cool morning in the upper part; isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-34°C.
Bangkok and its surrounding areas: Cool morning with strong winds and a 1-2°C drop in temperature; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 31-33°C.