BMA and private university organise free running event on Jan 19

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and a private university will organise a running event on January 19 to promote a healthy lifestyle among city residents.
The HealthyCity run event is a cooperative venture between the BMA and the Bangkok Thonburi University in Thawi Wattana district from 5am to 9am on January 19.
Interested people can register for the running event free of charge but if they want a souvenir T-shirt, they must order it from the organiser via Line ID of @1RPP for 250 baht.
The BMA said the running activities will be available in three distances: 3km, 5km and 10km.
The BMA said it planned the running activities with the university after carrying out a free health check recently of 1 million Bangkok residents and finding most of them overweight with high cholesterol and hypertension problems.
The run will start from the university via the beautiful Aksa Road.
The BMA said the running events are suitable for all ages, including children, the elderly and the handicapped.
Interested people are encouraged to register in advance so that the organisers can prepare enough drinks and snacks and rewards for them.