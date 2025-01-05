Employers reminded to register workers from neighbouring countries

The Labour Ministry on Sunday reminded employers of unskilled workers from neighbouring countries to properly register their workforce to ensure that they would receive healthcare under the social security system.

Phumipat Mueanchan, spokesman of the Labour Ministry, said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn had told the ministry to ensure registration of immigrant workers in accordance with the Cabinet resolution issued on September 24 last year.

The registration will allow officials to monitor the workforce from neighbouring countries so that they could make contributions to the Social Security Fund for their own healthcare benefits.