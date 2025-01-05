Lampang Cancer Hospital urges people to use herbs

Lampang Cancer Hospital in northern Thailand has held an activity to educate people on the danger of PM2.5 fine dust and encourage them to use certain herbs to reduce the chance of getting lung cancer.

The activity was held on Friday with Taweesilp Wissanuyothin, director general of the Medical Services Department, Ministry of Public Health, presiding over the event.

In his opening speech, Taweesilp said lung diseases such as cancer were serious threats to humanity, as statistics from the World Health Organisation showed that such diseases were the world’s sixth-greatest cause of deaths in 2021.