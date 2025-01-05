Lampang Cancer Hospital urges people to use herbs

Lampang Cancer Hospital in northern Thailand has held an activity to educate people on the danger of PM2.5 fine dust and encourage them to use certain herbs to reduce the chance of getting lung cancer.
The activity was held on Friday with Taweesilp Wissanuyothin, director general of the Medical Services Department, Ministry of Public Health, presiding over the event.
In his opening speech, Taweesilp said lung diseases such as cancer were serious threats to humanity, as statistics from the World Health Organisation showed that such diseases were the world’s sixth-greatest cause of deaths in 2021.
Statistics from the Thai Public Health Ministry showed that lung cancer was ranked second among cancer types found in males and fourth in females. But in the North, lung cancer was the top form among patients, with 33.1 per 100,000 men and 19.9 per 100,000 women diagnosed with the disease.
Dr Rawin Insirorat, director of Lampang Cancer Hospital, said 53 people participated in the activity by having their lungs checked and learning how certain herbs can reduce the chance of getting lung cancer.