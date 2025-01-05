New Year period road toll hits 393 after nine days

The accumulated death toll from road accidents during the first nine days of the so-called 10 dangerous New Year holidays was 393 and there were 2,251 injuries, the Road Safety Centre announced on Sunday.

This year, the centre is monitoring road accidents for 10 days instead of seven days as in the past because it expected many would take Thursday and Friday off after the official five-day New Year holidays ended on Wednesday. The centre expected people to start travelling from Friday, December 27, which was not a holiday.

Saharat Wongsakulrat, deputy director general of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, told a press conference on Sunday that from December 27 to Saturday, January 4, there had been 2,322 road accidents, killing 393 people and injuring 2,251 others.