Man arrested for allegedly stealing shoes from temple worshippers

Thanks to Bangkok’s extensive network of closed-circuit surveillance cameras (CCTVs), police say they have tracked a notorious thief who has allegedly stolen more than 50 pairs of sneakers and a pair of Versace slippers from merit-makers at temples around the capital.

Police arrested Surasak Imsakwassana, 56, at his rented house on Soi Nak Kira Laemthong 5 in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district at about half an hour after midnight on Sunday.

Surasak was apparently short of words for defending himself as police found more than 50 pairs of canvas shoes and sneakers as well as a pair of Versace slippers piled up in his rented room.