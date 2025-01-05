Man arrested for allegedly stealing shoes from temple worshippers

Thanks to Bangkok’s extensive network of closed-circuit surveillance cameras (CCTVs), police say they have tracked a notorious thief who has allegedly stolen more than 50 pairs of sneakers and a pair of Versace slippers from merit-makers at temples around the capital.
Police arrested Surasak Imsakwassana, 56, at his rented house on Soi Nak Kira Laemthong 5 in Bangkok’s Saphan Sung district at about half an hour after midnight on Sunday.
Surasak was apparently short of words for defending himself as police found more than 50 pairs of canvas shoes and sneakers as well as a pair of Versace slippers piled up in his rented room.
The arrest came four days after one of his alleged victims filed a complaint with the Samranrat police station at 2pm on January 1.
The man told police he removed his shoes to enter the chapel of Wat Ratchanatdaram Worawihan in Phra Nakhon district for 15 minutes. When he came out of the chapel, the shoes he left on the staircase were gone.
Police checked feeds from security cameras at the spot and saw Surasak walking to the staircase and putting on the alleged victim’s canvas shoes and walking away.
Police say they followed Surasak via security-camera feeds and saw him walking out of the temple and taking a bus to a stop in front of Nak Kira housing estate in Saphan Sung. He was then seen walking to his rented room.
Surasak allegedly admitted he was the person caught on the security cameras.
He said his latest theft was committed on Saturday morning when he stole Versace slippers from Wat Bowonniwetwiharn Ratchaworawiharn in Phra Nakhon district, police say.
He allegedly said he stole all the shoes in his room from various temples in Bangkok.
Police say Surasak has a long record of theft cases at several Bangkok police stations, including Phayathai, Samrarn Rat, Pathumwan, Lumpini, and Thong Lor.