Two sugar firms told to stop buying cane from burned plantations

The Office of the Cane and Sugar Board (OCSB) on Sunday told two giant sugar companies to instruct their plants to stop buying sugar canes harvested by burning.

OSCB secretary general Bainoi Suwanchatree said his office has sought cooperation from 58 sugar milling factories around the country to stop buying canes from plantations that cut costs by burning before harvesting.

The cooperation period was from January 3-12 as the OSCB wanted to ensure clean air for children as a gift for National Children’s Day on January 12, Bainoi added.