Car knocks down power poles on Kanchanaphisek Road

The incident took place in the afternoon when the car hit a pole because of speeding on the way to a university. The student was sent to hospital after injuring his hand before being escorted to Petchkasem Police Station for legal action.
As the driver showed no signs of being drunk, the police have allowed the student to recover from his injury, after which they will summon him for talks on compensation.
The police confirmed that motorists could use Kanchanaphisek Road normally, but said it could take four to five hours until the road is fully recovered.
Hatairat Sawangsri, a resident who lived near the scene, said she heard the sound of a car crash, followed by an explosion of electric transformers and collapsing poles.
“A car hit an electric pole in front of my house, causing other poles to collapse,” she explained, adding that a university student had asked her to ask officials for treatment for his injury.
Meanwhile, an official of the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) said the collapsed electric poles caused power outages among around 150 households.
MEA officials are accelerating efforts to remove damaged poles and prepare the ground for setting up new ones, the official said, adding that electricity would be fully restored at night.
An official noted that the MEA will send its representative to file a lawsuit against the university student at Petchkasem Police Station, adding that the damage value can could not be evaluated right now.