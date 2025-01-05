Car knocks down power poles on Kanchanaphisek Road

The incident took place in the afternoon when the car hit a pole because of speeding on the way to a university. The student was sent to hospital after injuring his hand before being escorted to Petchkasem Police Station for legal action.

As the driver showed no signs of being drunk, the police have allowed the student to recover from his injury, after which they will summon him for talks on compensation.

The police confirmed that motorists could use Kanchanaphisek Road normally, but said it could take four to five hours until the road is fully recovered.