Undercover sting: Police arrest alleged gunmaker in Nakhon Sawan

It took police two days before they could arrest an alleged gunmaker in Nakhon Sawan and seize the two sawn-off shotguns he was about to mail to his buyers on Sunday.

Pol Colonel Jakkrawut Klainil, commander of the Metropolitan Police Burea’s division of news analysis and special tools, held a press conference on Monday to announce the arrest of Napassakorn, 23, alias “Oat of Nong E-terng”, a resident of Nong E-terng village in Nakhon Sawan’s Phayuha Khiri district.

Jakkrawut said his division initially suspected that Napassakorn was just a courier until the suspect admitted that he had made the two shotguns himself. He also said that most villagers made shotguns to earn their living.