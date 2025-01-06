Release of 4 Thai fishing crew awaits Myanmar's process: Phumtham

He stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, military, police, and all related agencies are working diligently on the matter. Myanmar responded by releasing 151 Thais, who were arrested and punished for other offences. while the process for the four crew members, who were arrested while fishing in disputed waters, involves legal procedures that must be followed. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies are coordinating, and the process is the same as in any country. If Thailand arrests foreign nationals, similar procedures are followed. Therefore, we must wait for the process to be carried out fully.

Phumtham mentioned that the four individuals are currently in Kawthoung province, and Thai authorities have already brought their families to visit, which has reassured everyone that they are in good health.

When asked if the four individuals must serve a sentence from Myanmar first, Phumtham, who also holds the position of Minister of Defense, clarified that this is not the case. The legal process must be followed, and the situation is still ongoing. If foreign affairs are discussed openly, it could complicate efforts to resolve the issue. However, he emphasized that the government is committed to solving the problem and is continuously coordinating.