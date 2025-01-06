Thai police detain organiser of training program over logo misuse

Thai police have filed several charges against the organiser of a “volunteer police” training program at Bangkok’s Siam University, including using the Royal Thai Police logo without permission.

The charges follow allegations from the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and Central Investigation Bureau regarding the three-day program, which kicked off on December 25 last year.

It was reported that Chinese participants were charged 38,000 baht each for the training, and upon completion, they received a two-year certificate, police gear and an official police badge.