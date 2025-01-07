Ashes of Thai Jeju Air crash victim returned to kin in Udon Thani

The tragic accident on December 29 claimed 179 lives when the flight from Bangkok crashed and burst into flames upon landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The flight reportedly suffered a bird strike, and the pilots issued a mayday alert before attempting to land. However, on the second landing attempt, the landing gear did not deploy and the airplane overran the runway and crashed into a concrete structure. The crash killed all 175 passengers and four of the six crew members.
Thai nationals killed on the flight were Udon Thani native Jongluk, 45, and Sirinthorn Ja-ue, 22, from Chiang Rai.
Jongluk’s ashes were divided between her relatives in Thailand and her South Korean husband. The airline has provided Jongluk’s family with funds to cover funeral expenses and will provide additional compensation later. The relatives have taken her ashes to her hometown in Nong Wua So district for a traditional funeral
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sent a wreath to express condolences to Jongluk’s family. Jongluk’s father, Boonchuay Duangmanee, 77, expressed sorrow over losing his daughter, who he said was her parents’ main caregiver.
Despite his grief, he said he found comfort in receiving her remains for a funeral at home and appreciated the support extended by South Korean Ambassador Park Yongmin.
The ambassador expressed condolences on behalf of the South Korean government and its citizens for the loss of the two Thai nationals. He expressed hope that this gesture would offer some solace to the grieving families and also hoped that airline services would be improved to prevent such tragedies in the future.