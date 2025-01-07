Ashes of Thai Jeju Air crash victim returned to kin in Udon Thani

The tragic accident on December 29 claimed 179 lives when the flight from Bangkok crashed and burst into flames upon landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The flight reportedly suffered a bird strike, and the pilots issued a mayday alert before attempting to land. However, on the second landing attempt, the landing gear did not deploy and the airplane overran the runway and crashed into a concrete structure. The crash killed all 175 passengers and four of the six crew members.

Thai nationals killed on the flight were Udon Thani native Jongluk, 45, and Sirinthorn Ja-ue, 22, from Chiang Rai.