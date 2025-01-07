Ashes of Thai Jeju Air crash victim returned to kin in Udon Thani

TUESDAY, JANUARY 07, 2025

The relatives of Jeju Air crash victim, Jongluk Duangmanee, burst into tears as they received her ashes from airport officials at Udon Thani International Airport on Monday.

The tragic accident on December 29 claimed 179 lives when the flight from Bangkok crashed and burst into flames upon landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The flight reportedly suffered a bird strike, and the pilots issued a mayday alert before attempting to land. However, on the second landing attempt, the landing gear did not deploy and the airplane overran the runway and crashed into a concrete structure. The crash killed all 175 passengers and four of the six crew members.

Thai nationals killed on the flight were Udon Thani native Jongluk, 45, and Sirinthorn Ja-ue, 22, from Chiang Rai. 

Ashes of Thai Jeju Air crash victim returned to kin in Udon Thani

Jongluk’s ashes were divided between her relatives in Thailand and her South Korean husband. The airline has provided Jongluk’s family with funds to cover funeral expenses and will provide additional compensation later. The relatives have taken her ashes to her hometown in Nong Wua So district for a traditional funeral 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sent a wreath to express condolences to Jongluk’s family. Jongluk’s father, Boonchuay Duangmanee, 77, expressed sorrow over losing his daughter, who he said was her parents’ main caregiver.  

Despite his grief, he said he found comfort in receiving her remains for a funeral at home and appreciated the support extended by South Korean Ambassador Park Yongmin.

Ashes of Thai Jeju Air crash victim returned to kin in Udon Thani

The ambassador expressed condolences on behalf of the South Korean government and its citizens for the loss of the two Thai nationals. He expressed hope that this gesture would offer some solace to the grieving families and also hoped that airline services would be improved to prevent such tragedies in the future. 

Ashes of Thai Jeju Air crash victim returned to kin in Udon Thani

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy